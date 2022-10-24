WECHU release annual Nutritious Food Basket stats

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has released its annual Nutritious Food Basket stats, detailing grocery affordability in the area.

According to the health unit, in 2022, the average weekly cost of groceries for a family of four would be $241.66.

This would total $1,046.39 per month.

WECHU says they arrived at these numbers by going to 11 area grocery stores, buying 61 food items, and calculating the average of the lowest retail price from in-store and online shopping.

The statistics also factor in recommendations from Canada's Food Guide and with the assumption that people have the time, skill, and equipment needed to cook low-cost staples.

The health unit also says these conditions make it difficult for people living on minimum wage, Ontario Works, or the Ontario Disability Support Program.

They urge anyone who is struggling to access food to go to 211ontario.ca.



