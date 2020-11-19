WECHU Releases Message on Bullying After Receiving 'Threatening Letters'

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is raising awareness when it comes to cyberbullying.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says officials at WECHU have received "many threatening letters" and emails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He confirmed police have been contacted on several occasions during Thursday morning's COVID-19 update.

Dr. Ahmed says everyone is entitled to their opinions, but that doesn't give them the right to threaten others.

"That's okay, to have your own belief, but that belief doesn't allow you to challenge anyone," he says. "That's the key message here, is to show some kindness."

Ahmed is asking everyone to be understanding during trying times.

"People are frustrated and people are upset, but the message is bullying awareness is that it's common and people are doing that, especially this time around when everyone is suffering from many of the impacts of COVID-19," he added.

Ahmed says there has been online gossip about potential COVID-19 cases that resulted in threats to disclose information about close contacts.

He says there has also been threats made to victims for being ill.

"Try to respect everyone's privacy; that's really important as we still manage through this pandemic ... with all the challenges that we're facing right now," he added.

Ahmed encourages parents to have conversations with their children about acceptable behaviour both online and off-line, and explain the possible consequences if they choose to bully others.

Bullying Awareness Week is already underway and wraps up on Nov. 21.