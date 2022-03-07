WECHU reporting another COVID-19 death and 207 new high risk cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 207 new high risk cases and one additional death in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 256 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 17 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, six are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and eight are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 581 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.8 per cent have received two doses.

53.7 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.