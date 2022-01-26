WECHU reporting one additional COVID-19 death and 202 new high risk cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting one additional COVID-19 death in Windsor-Essex and 202 new high risk cases.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 100s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 2,268 active cases in the area.

There are 85 active outbreaks in the region.

16 are workplace outbreaks, 31 are community outbreaks, 11 are hospital outbreaks and 27 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 539 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.5 per cent have received two doses.

49.6 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.