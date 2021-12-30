WECHU reporting seven additional COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex and 247 new cases

The local health unit is reporting seven additional COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex and 247 new cases.

According to the health unit, the deaths were three men in their 50s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, and one woman his her 80s — all from the community.

A woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home also passed away.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 46 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 31 are community acquired, one is travel related, and 169 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 1,224 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,516 variants of concern cases in the region.

Two have been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,848 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,380 are the Delta variant.

There are four workplace outbreaks, 12 school/child care outbreaks, three community outbreaks, and four outbreaks in long-term care homes.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 24,953 cases since the pandemic began with 23,234 listed as resolved.

There have been 495 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 809,525 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.