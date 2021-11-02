WECHU reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community, and four are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 178 active cases in the community, with 100 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,955 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,941 are the Delta variant.

There are one workplace outbreak, one school outbreak, and five community outbreaks.

Nine confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,570 cases since the pandemic began with 19,928 listed as resolved.

There have been 464 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 639,843 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.5 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.