WECHU Reports 126 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 126 new COVID-19 cases in the region since April 3.

Of the new cases, 44 are from April 4, 41 are from April 5 and 41 are reported for Tuesday, April 6.

Of all of the new cases, 21 are from close contact of a confirmed close contact, six are considered community spread and 99 are still under investigation.

A total of 14,154 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the region since beginning of pandemic with 13,318 cases resolved

There are currently 433 active cases with 116 confirmed variants

Nineteen people are still in the hospital, five of which are in the ICU.

The WECHU reports by-law officers were out over the Easter long weekend and laid three charges, two to restaurants and one to a personal services business.

So far, 102,446 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to area residents and 90,088 people have received one dose

Vaccination clinics are completely booked through until April 12 and the health unit is waiting on direction from the province before opening new dates.