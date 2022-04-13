WECHU reports 131 new high risk cases

The local health unit is reporting 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 131 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

The health unit says there are now 405 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 23 active outbreaks in the region.

Six are community outbreaks, four are hospital outbreaks and 13 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 598 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.6 per cent have received two doses.

51.2 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 6,545 local residents have received a fourth dose.