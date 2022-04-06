WECHU reports 155 new high risk cases and 47 confirmed cases in hospital

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also reported 155 new high risk COVID-19 cases.

There are now 394 active high risk cases of the virus in the region.

There have been 595 deaths in the area from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 16 active outbreaks with 10 listed in a long-term care or retirement home, one hospital unit outbreak and five community outbreaks.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.5 per cent have received two doses.

51.1 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.