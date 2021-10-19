WECHU reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, seven are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, one is travel and two are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 216 active cases in the community, with 133 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,735 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,725 are the Delta variant.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a retirement home.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,280 cases since the pandemic began with 19,604 listed as resolved.

There have been 460 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 630,428 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.9 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.