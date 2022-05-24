WECHU reports 163 new high risk COVID-19 cases since last Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 163 new high risk cases and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex since last Thursday. (May 19)

WECHU says there are now 84 active high risk cases in the area.

There are nine active outbreaks in the region.

Two are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and six are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 623 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.9 per cent have received two doses.

52.0 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 27,969 local residents have received a fourth dose.