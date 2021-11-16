WECHU reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, one is travel and three are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 280 active cases in the community, with 126 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,228 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,211 are the Delta variant.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, two school outbreaks, seven community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and one outbreak in a long-term care home.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,980 cases since the pandemic began with 20,234 listed as resolved.

There have been 466 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 651,466 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.