WECHU reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the 19 confirmed cases announced Friday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight cases are considered community, and three are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 174 active cases in the community, with 110 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,908 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,896 are the Delta variant.

There are two current workplace outbreaks, two school outbreaks, and five community outbreaks.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,490 cases since the pandemic began with 19,852 listed as resolved.

There have been 464 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 637,519 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.