WECHU reports 239 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 239 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, 71 were reported on November 27, 86 were reported on November 28, and 82 were reported on November 29.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 97 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 58 are community acquired, 28 are outbreak related and 56 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 498 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,454 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,441 are the Delta variant.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, eight community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,742 cases since the pandemic began with 20,773 listed as resolved.

There have been 471 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 672,181 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 80.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

76.8 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.