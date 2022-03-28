WECHU reports 253 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 253 new high risk cases and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

The health unit says there are now 313 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 13 active outbreaks in the region.

Five are community outbreaks, three are hospital outbreaks and five are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 592 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.3 per cent have received two doses.

50.8 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.