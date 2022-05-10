WECHU reports 253 new high risk COVID-19 cases since last Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 253 new high risk COVID-19 cases since May 5.

Of those 253 new high risk cases: 100 were reported on May 6, 49 were reported on May 7, 37 were reported on May 8, 18 were reported on May 9 and 49 were reported on May 10.

There is currently 200 active high risk cases across the region.

Officials are also reporting one death since May 5, one man in his 70s from the community. The death toll now stands at 619 since the pandemic began.

There are 32 people receiving hospital care for COVID-19 with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also reports 22 active outbreaks with 18 in a long-term care or retirement home, three community outbreaks and one workplace outbreak.

86.6 per cent of individuals five-years of age and older in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

83.8 per cent have received two doses.

51.8 per cent of residents 12-years of age and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 21, 962 local residents have received a fourth dose.