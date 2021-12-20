WECHU reports 255 new COVID-19 cases in the area since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 255 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 73 were reported on Dec. 18, 96 were reported on Dec. 19, and 86 were reported on Dec. 20.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 79 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 62 are community acquired, three are outbreak related and 111 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 607 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,077 variants of concern cases in the region.

One has been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,841 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,050 are the Delta variant.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks, 17 school/child care outbreaks, five community outbreaks, and one outbreak in a long-term care home.

34 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 23,461 cases since the pandemic began with 22,371 listed as resolved.

There have been 483 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 738,532 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.9 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.