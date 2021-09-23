WECHU reports 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 12 are considered community, and 14 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 320 active cases in the community, with 211 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,089 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,061 are the Delta variant.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

25 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,440 cases since the pandemic began with 18,669 listed as resolved.

There have been 451 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 602,842 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

75.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.