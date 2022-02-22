WECHU reports 34 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 271 new high risk cases since Friday and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says there are now 305 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 27 active outbreaks in the region.

Four are workplace outbreaks, 12 are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreaks and 10 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 573 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.4 per cent have received two doses.

53.1 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.