WECHU reports 34 new high risk cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 34 new high risk cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Officials say there are now 269 active high risk cases in the region.

42 people are receiving hospital care for COVID-19, with four people in the Intensive Care Unit.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, 592 deaths have been recorded in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit officials also reports 16 active outbreaks in the area, with six in a long-term care or retirement home, three hospital unit outbreaks, and seven community outbreaks.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five years of age and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

83.3 per cent of individuals have received two doses.

50.8 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster dose.