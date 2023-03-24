WECHU reports 441 students remain suspended due to incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced that 441 elementary students remain suspended due to incomplete immunization records.

The update Friday is a decrease from the 1,908 students who were first suspended on March 20.

In order for the suspension to be lifted to allow the student to return to school, the health unit must be provided with an updated immunization record.

To have the child's suspension order lifted, parents/guardians must do one or more of the following so that their child's immunization is up to date:

-Book an appointment for their child to receive the missing vaccines or provide a valid exemption from their health care provider.

- Ask their health care provider to fax the child's updated immunization records to the WECHU at 519-258-7288.

- Bring their child's immunization record to the WECHU Windsor or Leamington location.

- Update their child's record at immune.wechu.org (must upload proof).

- Attend a WECHU walk-in clinic. For more details, visit wechu.org/getimmunized.

Once the student's record is up to date with the WECHU, the student may return to school.

Immunization clinics are available at both health unit locations. The Windsor office is located 1005 Ouellette Ave. while the Leamington office is at 33 Princess St.

Immunization records are accepted in person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Windsor and Leamington offices.