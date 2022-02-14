WECHU reports 49 people in the hospital due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 245 new high risk cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Officials report of the new high risk cases, 87 were reported on Feb. 12, 102 were reported on Feb. 13 and 56 were reported on Feb. 14.

There is now 535 active high risk cases in the region.

No new deaths were reported, with the death toll sitting at 572 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There is currently 49 people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, with 8 cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit reports 43 active outbreaks with 14 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks, four hospital unit outbreaks, 18 community outbreaks and seven workplace outbreaks.

To date, 85.9 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents over the age of 5 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82 per cent of local residents over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated.

52.6 per cent of residents 18-plus have received a 3rd dose or booster shot.