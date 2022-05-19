WECHU reports 53 new high risk COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 53 new high risk COVID-19 cases since Tuesday.

Officials say 38 of the high risk cases were reported on May 18 and 15 cases were reported on May 19.

The region currently has 68 active high risk cases.

A total of 25 people are receiving hospital care for COVID-19 with four cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

Since the pandemic began, 623 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Windsor-Essex.

There is currently 11 active outbreaks in the area, with seven in a long-term care or retirement home, one is in a hospital unit, while another three are listed as community outbreaks.

To date, 86.6 per cent of individuals five-years of age and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.9 per cent have received two doses.

51.9 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

A total of 26,618 residents have received a fourth dose of a vaccine.