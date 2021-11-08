WECHU reports 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday 

The local health unit is reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, 23 were reported on November 6, 27 were reported on November 7, and 11 were reported on November 8.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 29 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 16 are community acquired, one travel, four are outbreak related and 11 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 186 active cases in the community, with 123 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,076 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,062 are the Delta variant.

There are five workplace outbreaks, four school outbreaks, and five community outbreaks.

Nine confirmed cases are in hospital with zero in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,705 cases since the pandemic began with 20,053 listed as resolved.

There have been 466 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 644,461 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.0 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.