WECHU reports 61 people hospitalized, 259 more high-risk COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 61 people are currently in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Officials reports of the 61 people receiving care for the virus, two cases are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Since April 8, 259 high-risk cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 129 cases reported on Saturday, 85 on Sunday and 45 on Monday.

There is now 354 high-risk cases in the community.

The health unit also another death involving a man in his 80s, listed as a community-based case.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 597 people have died in the region as a result of the virus.

There is currently 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex with 12 in a long-term care or retirement home, four involving a hospital unit outbreak and five community outbreaks.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals over the age of five-years-old in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

83.5 per cent of individuals in that age category have received two doses.

51.1 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster dose.