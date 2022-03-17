WECHU reports 65 new high risk COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 65 new high risk cases.

The health unit says there are now 229 active high risk cases in the area.

There are three active outbreaks in the region.

One is community outbreak and two are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 588 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.1 per cent have received two doses.

54 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.



