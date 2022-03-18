WECHU reports 69 new high risk cases and another death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 69 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and another death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 294 active high risk cases in the area.

There are five active outbreaks in the region.

Two are community outbreaks and three are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 589 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.1 per cent have received two doses.

54 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.