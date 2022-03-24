WECHU reports 79 new high risk COVID-19 cases and another death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another death linked to COVID-19.

The latest victim is a community based case involving a man in his 80s.

Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, 592 people have died in the area as a result of COVID-19.

Officials also announced 79 new high risk cases, with 338 active high risk cases listed in the community.

34 people are receiving hospital care for COVID-19 with four people in the Intensive Care Unit.

This are nine active outbreaks in the community with four at a long-term care or retirement home, one hospital unit outbreak and four community outbreaks.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals age five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.2 per cent of individuals age five and over have received two doses.

50.6 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a third dose/booster.