WECHU reports 91 new high risk COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 91 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

The health unit says there are now 252 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 10 active outbreaks in the region.

Five are community outbreaks and five are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 585 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.9 per cent have received two doses.

53.8 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.