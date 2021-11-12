WECHU reports 96 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

The local health unit is reporting 96 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Wednesday.

According to the health unit, 60 were reported on November 11, and 36 were reported on November 12.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 32 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 23 are considered community, four are outbreak related, one is travel and 36 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 252 active cases in the community, with 167 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,180 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,165 are the Delta variant.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, and six community outbreaks.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,848 cases since the pandemic began with 20,130 listed as resolved.

There have been 466 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 647,738 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.