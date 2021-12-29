WECHU reports 993 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since last Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 993 new COVID-19 cases in the region since last Thursday.

According to the health unit, 162 were reported on December 24, 122 were reported on December 25, 107 were reported on December 26, 262 were reported on December 27, 153 were reported on December 28 and 187 were reported on December 29.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 153 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 114 are community acquired, six are outbreak related, 10 are travel and 710 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 1,125 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,463 variants of concern cases in the region.

Two have been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,846 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,372 are the Delta variant.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, 18 school/child care outbreaks, four community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care home.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 24,706 cases since the pandemic began with 23,093 listed as resolved.

There have been 488 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 804,600 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.