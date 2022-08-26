WECHU reports an increase in opioid-related deaths in the region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a 40 per cent jump in opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says between 60 to 70 people die of opioids in Windsor-Essex on an annual basis.

In 2020, Windsor and Essex County had 68 opioid related deaths, compared to 74 deaths in 2021.

According to the most up to date data available from the health unit, there were 11 opioid-related deaths in the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2021, there were 18 opioid-related deaths.

Dr. Nesathurai says locally the first year of the pandemic was not that much different from the second year.

"There's always some variability in the number of deaths attributed to opioids, but I do feel comfortable sharing the number of opioid deaths in Windsor-Essex after the pandemic began is more than before the pandemic and we estimate that's it's approximately a 40 per cent increase," he said.

Dr. Nesathurai continues to encourage residents to get a naloxone kit.

"I think that if you have any thoughts, inklings, suspicion that someone in your household or someone that you know might be using opioids, get a naloxone kit they can save a life."

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, new preliminary data showed opioids have killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first.

The data from Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner showed opioids killed nearly 28-hundred people between April 2021 and this past March.

Dr. Nesathurai says there are more people who die of opioids province-wide than people who die in car crashes.

That is two per cent more than the number who died from opioids the first year of the pandemic.