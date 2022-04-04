WECHU reports another death and 264 new high risk COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also reported 264 new high risk COVID-19 cases since Friday and another death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 90s from a long-term care home.

There are now 317 high risk cases of the virus in the region.

There have been 594 deaths in the area from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 15 active outbreaks with seven listed in a long-term care or retirement home, two hospital unit outbreaks and six community outbreaks.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.5 per cent have received two doses.

51 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.