WECHU reports first case of Influenza A in the area

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting the first case of Influenza A in the region.

According to the health unit, there were no lab confirmed influenza cases during the last influenza season.

Previously, the first influenza case reported for a season was on Dec. 11, 2019.

The health unit says symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can be similar: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, headaches, and muscle pain/body aches. It may be hard to tell the difference based on symptoms alone, and testing may be required to confirm.

If individuals have any of the symptoms, they should not attend work or school, contact their health care provider, and seek testing at a local COVID-19 assessment centre if you are eligible for PCR or rapid POC molecular testing.

Influenza is a virus that causes an infection of the nose, throat and lungs, and is easily spread through the air when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes. The flu virus can also live on surfaces for several hours, which can cause you to get sick when touching your mouth, nose or eyes after touching a contaminated surface. Symptoms start one to four days after being exposed and individuals with the flu can spread the virus before they experience symptoms.

The health unit is reminding everyone to get their flu shot, calling it the best way to protect yourself against the influenza virus and lower your risk of getting the flu is to get the flu vaccine.