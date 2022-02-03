WECHU reports five more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting five additional COVID-19 deaths and 158 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a man in his 90s — all from the community.

The health unit says there are now 1,174 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 69 active outbreaks in the region.

14 are workplace outbreaks, 22 are community outbreaks, nine are hospital outbreaks and 24 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 559 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.3 per cent have received two doses.

51.3 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.