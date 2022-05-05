WECHU reports five more deaths linked to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five more deaths due to COVID-19.

Since the health unit's last report on May 3, the virus has claimed the lives of two men in their 60s from the community, one woman in her 70s from the community, one woman in her 80s from the community and one woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The death toll now stands at 618 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Another 134 new high risk cases are also being reported since May 3, with 54 reported on May 4 and 80 more on May 5.

Officials also report 44 people are in the hospital receiving care for COVID-19, with three cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

There is currently 27 active COVID-19 outbreaks. There are 19 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks, three hospital unit outbreaks, four community outbreaks and one workplace outbreak.

As of May 4, 86.6 per cent of individuals five-years of age and older in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

83.8 per cent have received two doses.

51.7 per cent of residents 12-years of age and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 18,864 local residents have received a fourth dose.