WECHU reports less than 100 students remain suspended due to incomplete immunization records

Less than 100 elementary school students are still suspended due to missing vaccinations or not yet submitting their immunization records.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit states that as of March 31, there were 90 students still out of the classroom.

Once the child's immunization record is up to date with the WECHU, the suspension order is lifted, and they can return to school.

Parents/guardians must submit proof on the health unit website, ask their health care provider to fax the immunization record the health unit, book an appointment to receive missing vaccines or provide a valid exemption, take their child's immunization record to the WECHU or attend a WECHU walk-in clinic.

Over 1,900 elementary students were suspended on March 20 due to incomplete records.