WECHU reports more than 11,000 students with incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County is putting thousands of parents and their children on notice to get their vaccinations up to date or face suspension from school.

The health unit has completed its annual review of all elementary and secondary student immunization records and found there are more than 11,000 elementary and secondary school students assessed as having immunization records incomplete for the 2023-2024 school year.

These students are either overdue for one or more vaccines or have not submitted their updated records to the health unit.

Notices were distributed through the schools to affected students last week.

The health unit says these notices specified which required vaccine or vaccines are missing from the student's record and provided information on how to update immunization information with the health unit.

In January 2024, another full immunization records review will be undertaken, and an additional notice will be sent to those students who still have incomplete records.

Affected families will have until March 1 (elementary school students) and March 8 (secondary school students) to update their records with the health unit.

If records are not updated by these deadlines, students will be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

Options for students and their families include:

- Submitting updated immunization records to the WECHU:

- Secure Online Reporting at immune.wechu.org

- Phone at 519-960-0231 ext. 1222 or 1-800-265-5822 ext. 1222 (toll-free)

- Fax at 519-258-7288

- Contacting their health care provider to obtain information and any missing vaccinations.

Parents and students can also book an appointment at a WECHU Immunization Clinic:

- The WECHU is hosting clinics at the Health Unit offices by appointment only, starting in mid-December. Public health nurses will be available to update the student's immunization record and/or administer vaccines if needed. An appointment can be booked online or by calling 519-258-2146 Ext. 1222.

For more information on vaccines and school vaccine requirements, visit the WECHU website.