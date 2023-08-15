WECHU reports more WNV positive mosquito pools found

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports that routine monitoring for West Nile Virus (WNV) has identified three additional positive mosquito pools in the local community.

According to WECHU, there have now been a total of six positive pools in Windsor and Essex County this year.

Officials says certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans.

So far in 2023, no human cases of WNV have been identified in the region, but officials added these positive mosquito pools are an indicator that the virus is in the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says while residents of Windsor and Essex County enjoy outdoor activities this summer, it's important for everyone to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The local health unit is providing tips to help protect individuals from mosquito bites, including:

- Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

- Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

- Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property.

- Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

- Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

WECHU officials, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for WNV activity.

The 2023 larviciding program will continue throughout the summer season, along with the investigation of standing water complaints and the distribution of educational materials.