WECHU reports one death and 79 new high risk COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 79 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 90s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 361 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 26 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, seven are community outbreaks, five are hospital outbreaks and 13 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 608 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.7 per cent have received two doses.

51.5 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 14,124 local residents have received a fourth dose.