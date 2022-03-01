WECHU reports two additional COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 48 new high risk cases and and two more deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 50s from the community and a man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 259 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 13 active outbreaks in the region.

Two are workplace outbreaks, four are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and five are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 578 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.7 per cent have received two doses.

53.5 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.