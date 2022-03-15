WECHU reports two more COVID-19 deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 65 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and two new deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 40s from the community and a man in his 80s from a a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 211 active high risk cases in the area.

There are five active outbreaks in the region.

Three are community outbreaks and two are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 587 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.0 per cent have received two doses.

53.9 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.