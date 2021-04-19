WECHU Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccinations for Farm Workers

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has started vaccinating farm workers.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says farms accounted for 50 COVID-19 outbreaks and more than 2,700 cases in the region in 2020.

She says the goal is to ensure workers keeping the region fed are safe as the province pushes through a third wave of the virus.

"Area farms were hard hit by the pandemic last year and continue to experience these challenges due to their congregate living and work setting, she added.

Farm operators are working with the health unit to identify who needs to be vaccinated, according to Marentette.

"They're doing all of that background work as well to make sure people have all of their questions answered and provide an opportunity for the vaccination," says Marentette.

She says there's a limited supply of the vaccine.

"We're using Moderna for the rollout and hope to do approximately 400 people in a day and we'll just continue to work our way through the farms and do the best we can," she says.

Marenttete says the vaccination clinics for farm workers will be held at Leamington's Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre starting Sunday.