WECHU says COVID-19 cases in bars, restaurants are down since new measures introduced

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it continues to evaluate COVID-19 data as well as public health direction.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai made those comments Wednesday while discussing a Letter of Instruction that was issued earlier this month, putting a ban on dancing at all bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

The Letter of Instruction also called on those establishments to close by 12 a.m. as part of measures intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Nesathurai says prior to the Letter of Instruction, there were 44 establishments that had COVID-19 exposures leading to 67 cases.

He says since the measures were implemented, there have been eight COVID-19 cases linked to six restaurants.

Dr. Nesathurai says the health unit wants to work with all members of the community to get COVID-19 under control.

"I'm hopeful that as vaccination rates continue to improve, that I'm hopeful that the public health restrictions ultimately be reduced, so that's our hope," he says.

Dr. Nesathurai adds the goal is reduce the burden of COVID-19 on the overall community.

WKND Hospitality Group has launched a petition calling on the health unit to end the ban on dancing across Windsor-Essex and lift the 12 a.m. closure restriction.

The group operates The Bull & Barrel, The Goat Tap & Eatery and Wild Child Nightllife.

Co-owner Matt Komsa says since the new measures were put in place, one of his establishments is down 90 per cent.

The Letter of Instruction also puts restrictions on weddings and funerals.