WECHU seeing an increase in sexually transmitted infections across the region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase in sexually transmitted infections across the region.

Manager of Infectious Disease Prevention Razane Diab says syphilis is one STI that has really taken off, not only in Windsor-Essex, but across Ontario and Canada.

"In Windsor-Essex County in 2018, we had a 5.9 case count per 100,000 population count," she says. "We are currently projecting a rate of 12.2 for 2023. So that's definitely an increase."

Syphilis mostly spreads through contact with a contagious sore or rash during unprotected oral, vaginal, and/or anal sex. A person can spread the infection without knowing it and mothers may also pass it to their newborn baby during pregnancy.

Symptoms can include a rash, open sores or feeling like you have the flu.

Diab says they are seeing points of concern also around chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV.

"In 2018 we had 6.6 cases of HIV per 100,000 people. Currently we're projecting a rate of 10.6 for 2023," she says. "So we are seeing the stats and numbers increase."

Some of the factors behind the increases in STIs include high risk behaviours, the use of dating apps to meet up with people, a rise in anonymous partners, a lack of testing, and not being able to get timely follow-up due to issues around contacting some people.

Diab says because STIs do not always show symptoms, many people may assume they or their partners are not at risk, which shows a lack of awareness in the community.

She says you need to know your partner's history and their test results.

"So you might even know the person but not know their STI current results. So it is very important to know what you're getting into, your surroundings and your environment, and what risks you're putting yourself into," says Diab.

Diab says we need to raise awareness about what's happening in the community and let people know that these infections exist.

"Going back to basics about using protection, getting tested and highlighting the need of safer sexual practices," she adds.

Sexually transmitted infections are spread through unprotected anal, oral, or vaginal sex.

The health unit says many STIs are easily treated, but some STIs may stay with you for life. If left untreated, many STIs can cause serious illness or permanent damage.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recommends if you have concerns about your sexual health, speak with your doctor or health care provider for support and treatment. You can also visit any walk-in clinic for testing and treatment.

The health unit also provides confidential support services that contribute to healthy sexuality. Click here to find more information on various STIs and avenues to receive help in the community.