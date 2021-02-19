WECHU Seeks Healthcare Workers Interested in Helping with Vaccinations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is taking applications from healthcare workers who want to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the release, the health unit has received a number of requests from residents asking how they can help when the COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed to the general population.

In response, the health unit has created an online application process for registered healthcare professionals in anticipation of Stage 3 of the provinces vaccination plan in the coming months.

