WECHU sees decline in students who may face suspensions for incomplete immunization records

Suspension notices for students in the Windsor-Essex area have already dropped significantly following notices sent out by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

On August 8, the health unit issued nearly 7,900 suspensions notices to students in the area for failing to provide up-to-date immunizations records.

A review of all secondary student immunization records were looked over in June and notices were provided to students with records considered to be incomplete.

The incomplete records are for students who are overdue for one or more vaccines, or they have not submitted their updated records to the health unit.

During the WECHU public health media briefing held on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Nicole Dupuis says the vaccination teams have been working extremely hard with parents and students.

She says the health unit has already seen students updating their statuses.

"We are seeing that number significantly decline, and so that's either for individuals who are getting shots that they have missed, or a lot of them are just records that haven't been updated."

Dupuis says the health unit has been communicating with parents to ensure no students face suspensions in the fall.

"We are very hopeful we'll get to that date, our suspension date, with zero students suspended. That's the goal. That's why we put so much effort in communicating. We have availability on the phone, updating records, it is quite resource intensive for us right now."

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer of Health, says the required vaccinations are crucial for adulthood as well.

"Typically, and this is not new, the vaccine verification process, which also includes the potential for suspension, but the goal is to not suspend children, and young people. The process is designed so we can prepare people for adulthood."

Students records must be updated to the WECHU by Monday, September 12, at 6 p.m. or the students will face suspensions for up to 20 days, starting Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

