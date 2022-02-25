WECHU set to lift restrictions at local recreational facilities

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is set to lift some restrictions at local sport and recreational facilities.

The health unit announced late Friday afternoon that it is rescinding the Letter of Instruction for Sport and Recreational Fitness Facilities issued in November 2021.

The letter called on anyone over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter sports and recreational facilities in the region.

In a statement issued by the health unit, officials point to recent announcements and pending changes to vaccination verification and letters of instruction related to the Reopening Ontario Act as part of the decision to rescind the local measures.

The provincial government announced plans earlier this month to lift its COVID-19 vaccine certificate system and lift all capacity limits in all indoor settings as of March 1.



Full Statement from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit:

"With recent announcements and pending changes to vaccination verification and letters of instruction related to the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act (ROA) the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is rescinding the Letter of Instruction for Sport and Recreational Fitness Facilities issued in November 2021. The Health Unit is not issuing any additional orders or letters at this time as we work to align our region with the direction of the province and Ministry of Health. The WECHU will continue to monitor our local situation and epidemiology as we progress through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health unit continues to encourage all residents to keep up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses for those eligible. A cautious approach at the community, business, and individual level is essential during the loosening of provincial measures to ensure our community continues to make progress."