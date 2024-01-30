WECHU steps away from plans to relocate to UWindsor campus

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is stepping away from plans to relocate to the University of Windsor.

The health unit entered into a memorandum of understanding with the University of Windsor in 2022 to explore the possibility of research and knowledge translation opportunities, supported student placement opportunities, and jointly supporting academic public health programming.

The proposal also included moving the WECHU Windsor operations on campus.

"Due to substantial budget and inflationary pressures, coupled with ongoing changes affecting the public health landscape in Ontario, WECHU found it was not feasible to pursue the relocation initiative," the health unit said in a release Tuesday.

"Faced with a challenging fiscal situation, our priority must be the ongoing public health programming and services that are essential to the Windsor-Essex community," said Dr. Ken Blanchette, CEO of WECHU. "Going forward, we are committed to continuing to provide the critical public health services that our region depends on. We remain optimistic about our working relationship with UW, advancing public health initiatives in the Windsor-Essex region, while finding new opportunities for collaboration in the future."

