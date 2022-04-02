WECHU to bring catch-up immunization clinics across region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is bringing catch-up immunization clinics to a location near you.

The plans come as the Devonshire Mall vaccination centre’s closing date of April 2nd approaches. The Health Unit says students in grades 7-12 with birth years between 2004 and 2009 will need to head to other locations to get their jabs for Hepatitis B, HPV, and Meningococcal disease.

The WECHU says they’ll be holding catch-up clinics across each municipality over the next few months with the aim of reducing the number of suspension orders handed out to students.

Public Health Units in Ontario are required by law to enforce the Immunization of School Pupils Act by maintaining immunization records.

For the month of April, WECHU will be hosting clinics in Leamington at Nature Fresh Farms, and in Lakeshore at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre. Parents are also being encouraged to follow the WECHU on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on clinics near their municipality.

Available clinic locations, dates and times will also be available on the booking website at wechu.org/getimmunized and will continue to be updated as new locations are confirmed.

